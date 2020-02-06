Velas One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.12 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Velas has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $26.64 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,054,606,291 coins and its circulating supply is 1,323,523,700 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.