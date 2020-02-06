VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0517 on Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $3,921.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00046693 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00063833 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000741 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00086821 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,819.20 or 1.00280174 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000645 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001484 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,463,853 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

