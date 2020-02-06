Vertcoin Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003922 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, YoBit, Upbit and Bittylicious. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $20.35 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,749.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.50 or 0.02196897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.50 or 0.04521808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00755513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00123519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00804470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009237 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027187 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00720367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,328,022 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, Bitsane, Poloniex, Coinroom, YoBit, QBTC, Upbit, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.