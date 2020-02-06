VIBE (VIBE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $733,807.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. VIBE has a market cap of $4.25 million and $733,807.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.16 or 0.03033302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00210500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132983 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002699 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE launched on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

