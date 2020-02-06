Visa (NYSE:V) Earning Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Visa (NYSE:V) have trended negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Visa earned a media sentiment score of -2.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the credit-card processor an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Visa’s ranking:

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.04.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.04. 6,999,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,850,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.17. Visa has a 1-year low of $138.52 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.