Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.15-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75-1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSTO. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Shares of VSTO opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $436.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

