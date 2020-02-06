WABnetwork (WAB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,385.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. WABnetwork has a market cap of $97,421.00 and approximately $13,385.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.44 or 0.03057109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00211170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00133318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,094,541,755 tokens. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork.

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, IDAX, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

