Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Walmart’s score:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

WMT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.31. 5,351,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.98 and its 200 day moving average is $116.48. Walmart has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

