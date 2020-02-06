Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Reduced by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,067 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 296,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 37,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,649,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $141.37 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $255.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day moving average of $139.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

