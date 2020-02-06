Watsco (WSO.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

WSO.B stock opened at $177.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Watsco has a 52 week low of $139.54 and a 52 week high of $181.50.

Get Watsco alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.