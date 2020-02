Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASML (ASML)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ASML (EPA: ASML) in the last few weeks:

1/29/2020 – ASML was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – ASML was given a new €280.00 ($325.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – ASML was given a new €260.00 ($302.33) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – ASML was given a new €330.00 ($383.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – ASML was given a new €320.00 ($372.09) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – ASML was given a new €320.00 ($372.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – ASML was given a new €310.00 ($360.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – ASML was given a new €315.00 ($366.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – ASML was given a new €265.00 ($308.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – ASML was given a new €280.00 ($325.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – ASML was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – ASML was given a new €250.00 ($290.70) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – ASML was given a new €330.00 ($383.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – ASML was given a new €265.00 ($308.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – ASML was given a new €315.00 ($366.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – ASML was given a new €290.00 ($337.21) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – ASML was given a new €310.00 ($360.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – ASML was given a new €292.00 ($339.53) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – ASML was given a new €280.00 ($325.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – ASML was given a new €310.00 ($360.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – ASML was given a new €330.00 ($383.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – ASML was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Holding NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML Holding NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.