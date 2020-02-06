Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Altria Group (MO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Altria Group (NYSE: MO) recently:

1/31/2020 – Altria Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

1/31/2020 – Altria Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $59.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Altria Group was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

1/30/2020 – Altria Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Altria Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Altria Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2019 – Altria Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE MO opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Altria Group Inc alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,370 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,349,000 after purchasing an additional 127,553 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,307,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,060,000 after purchasing an additional 119,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,075,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.