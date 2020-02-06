Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Qorvo (QRVO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) recently:

2/4/2020 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $98.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/30/2020 – Qorvo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

1/30/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2020 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

1/4/2020 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2019 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $100.00 to $127.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/11/2019 – Qorvo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

12/9/2019 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $109.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.84 and its 200-day moving average is $91.31. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Qorvo Inc alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,793.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,308 shares of company stock worth $2,121,779 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.