Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) recently:

1/28/2020 – Synchrony Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $38.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

12/17/2019 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

SYF stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,478,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after acquiring an additional 252,777 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 82.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,441,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,504,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,294,000 after acquiring an additional 72,961 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

