Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cerner (CERN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) recently:

2/6/2020 – Cerner was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Cerner had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc..

2/5/2020 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

1/31/2020 – Cerner was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/17/2020 – Cerner was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2020 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $83.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.60 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Insiders have sold a total of 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

