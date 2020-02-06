Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Persimmon (PSN)

Persimmon (LON: PSN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/5/2020 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,893 ($38.06) to GBX 3,128 ($41.15). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Persimmon had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,310 ($43.54) price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,250 ($42.75) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,670 ($35.12).

2/4/2020 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 3,096 ($40.73) to GBX 3,275 ($43.08). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Persimmon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/16/2020 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/15/2020 – Persimmon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,386 ($31.39) to GBX 3,096 ($40.73). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Persimmon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/7/2020 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/13/2019 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,698 ($35.49) to GBX 2,893 ($38.06). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:PSN traded down GBX 49 ($0.64) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,051 ($40.13). 1,450,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. Persimmon plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,062 ($40.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,819.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,352.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

