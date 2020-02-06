Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/6/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $78.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/7/2020 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2019 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,792. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average is $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46.

Get Restaurant Brands International Inc alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.