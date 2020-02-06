Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Verizon Communications (VZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) recently:

2/3/2020 – Verizon Communications was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Verizon Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Verizon Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Verizon Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

1/22/2020 – Verizon Communications is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2020 – Verizon Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “With industry-leading wireless products and services, Verizon remains well poised to benefit from increased 5G deployment across the country. The company has embarked on a new operating structure with the operating model closely aligned with the evolving customer needs. Focus on online content delivery, mobile video and online advertising will likely drive future growth. The company has also upped the ante against rivals by launching 5G Ultra Wideband network in select locations of the country and reiterated its guidance. However, it continues to struggle in a competitive U.S. wireless market. The company's wireline division is struggling with losses in access lines due to competitive pressure from VoIP service providers. In addition, Verizon is spending heavily on promotion and lucrative discounts to woo customers, which contracts margins.”

1/10/2020 – Verizon Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at New Street Research.

VZ opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,871 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Verizon Communications by 247.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $201,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $914,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

