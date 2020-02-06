Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for W W Grainger (GWW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for W W Grainger (NYSE: GWW):

2/3/2020 – W W Grainger was upgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2020 – W W Grainger was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2020 – W W Grainger had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $330.00 to $322.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – W W Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $342.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – W W Grainger had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $330.00 to $290.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – W W Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $329.00 to $342.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/9/2020 – W W Grainger was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

12/11/2019 – W W Grainger was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $338.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $281.00.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $315.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $346.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

