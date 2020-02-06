Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cigna (CI)

Cigna (NYSE: CI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/6/2020 – Cigna was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $222.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Cigna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $221.00 to $263.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Cigna was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/2/2020 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $242.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Cigna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $282.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $210.00 to $229.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Cigna was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock.

CI stock opened at $206.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $214.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.89 and a 200-day moving average of $179.59.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 258.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $43,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

