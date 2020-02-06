Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2020 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2020 – NetApp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2019 – NetApp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $57.80 on Thursday. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

