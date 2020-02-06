Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Raytheon (RTN)

Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/31/2020 – Raytheon had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $235.00 to $257.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Raytheon had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Raytheon had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Raytheon was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

1/15/2020 – Raytheon had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $226.64 on Thursday. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $169.64 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 312.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 39.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

