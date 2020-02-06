Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN):

1/30/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/27/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2019 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2019 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.50 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,689,000 after buying an additional 1,751,425 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,517,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,272,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,090,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,634,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,590,000 after buying an additional 630,876 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

