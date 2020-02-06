Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Polaris Industries (PII)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE: PII) in the last few weeks:

2/1/2020 – Polaris Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

1/29/2020 – Polaris Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $117.00 to $118.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Polaris Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Polaris Industries was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/9/2020 – Polaris Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Polaris Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2020 – Polaris Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

Shares of PII stock opened at $94.75 on Thursday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Polaris Industries Inc alerts:

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.