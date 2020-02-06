West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WST opened at $159.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $98.60 and a 1 year high of $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

