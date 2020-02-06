Western Alliance Bancorporation to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,378,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,525. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

