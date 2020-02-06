WestJet Airlines (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) Receives Media Impact Rating of -4.71

News headlines about WestJet Airlines (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) have trended extremely negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. WestJet Airlines earned a media sentiment score of -4.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJAFF remained flat at $$23.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. WestJet Airlines has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $23.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28.

WestJet Airlines Company Profile

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

