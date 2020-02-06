WeTrust Market Cap Hits $984,698.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Liqui, HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last week, WeTrust has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $984,698.00 and approximately $356.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.88 or 0.03023886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00214252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00132572 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002695 BTC.

WeTrust launched on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io.

WeTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

