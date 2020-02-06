William Blair Comments on Emerson Electric Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emerson Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

NYSE:EMR opened at $75.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $203,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

