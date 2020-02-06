Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WWD. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

Shares of WWD opened at $116.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $88.25 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,220.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $407,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,743,103.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

