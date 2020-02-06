Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN):

1/31/2020 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/27/2020 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $157.00 to $181.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2019 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2019 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $144.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $132.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.13. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $102.03 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.67.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,327,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $144,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 352,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 303,011 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 14.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 299,296 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,539,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

