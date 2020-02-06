XcelToken Plus (XLAB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.95 Million

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One XcelToken Plus token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, Livecoin and P2PB2B. XcelToken Plus has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $1,153.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XcelToken Plus has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.44 or 0.03057109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00211170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00133318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About XcelToken Plus

XcelToken Plus’ total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,264,839,261 tokens. XcelToken Plus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. XcelToken Plus’ official website is www.xceltrip.com.

XcelToken Plus Token Trading

XcelToken Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LATOKEN, Hotbit, P2PB2B and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XcelToken Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XcelToken Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XcelToken Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

