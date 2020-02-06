XEL (XEL) Price Hits $0.0093 on Top Exchanges

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded 79.2% higher against the US dollar. XEL has a market cap of $851,760.00 and approximately $691.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000582 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000865 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About XEL

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The official website for XEL is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.