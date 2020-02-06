Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.96-3.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 368,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,968. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.