Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YMAB. Cowen began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,320. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

YMAB stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

