Yelp (YELP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $262.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.55 million. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:YELP opened at $34.66 on Thursday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price target on Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

