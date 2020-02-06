Yeti (YETI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Yeti to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Yeti stock opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.91. Yeti has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Yeti in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In other news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,462,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $42,419,779.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,461,171 shares of company stock valued at $71,643,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

