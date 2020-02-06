Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report sales of $67.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $68.90 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $68.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $280.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.60 million to $289.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $292.37 million, with estimates ranging from $280.50 million to $303.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $450,801.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,082.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,521 shares of company stock worth $520,953. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

FBNC opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

