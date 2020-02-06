Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,862,000 after purchasing an additional 320,364 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,214,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $7,346,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 301,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

LBAI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.72. 100,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,939. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

