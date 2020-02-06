Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. National CineMedia reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.75 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $8,211,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 672,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 30,441 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $1,989,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $1,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.73. 442,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,752. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.69. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

