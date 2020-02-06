Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings. PROS posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. ValuEngine downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $678,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,595,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,993 shares of company stock worth $1,040,681 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PROS by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PROS by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.06. PROS has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.