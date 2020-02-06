Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) to post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Xcel Energy reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 118,457 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock remained flat at $$69.30 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,507,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,656. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

