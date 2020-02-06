Zacks: Analysts Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on INO. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

Shares of INO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. 6,222,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991,661. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $341.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,198.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,665,000 after acquiring an additional 335,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,860,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 35,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

