Zacks: Analysts Expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport also reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRTN. BidaskClub raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.42. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

