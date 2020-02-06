Zacks: Analysts Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Owens & Minor posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,389. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $390.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 153,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 324,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

