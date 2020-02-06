Zacks: Analysts Expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.24. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million.

A number of analysts have commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

SQM stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

