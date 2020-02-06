Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will post $250.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.09 million and the highest is $257.21 million. Crawford & Company reported sales of $263.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRD.B. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Crawford & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

CRD.B stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.04. Crawford & Company has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

