Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 342,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $3,311,256.96. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,450 shares of company stock valued at $188,652. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYTK traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 768,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,182. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $801.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

