Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) to announce $161.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the highest is $163.40 million. First Interstate Bancsystem posted sales of $150.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full year sales of $659.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $665.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $677.83 million, with estimates ranging from $671.00 million to $682.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.13 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIBK. BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,717.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $923,033.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $26,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 816 shares of company stock worth $34,559. Corporate insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 33,261 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the fourth quarter worth about $9,003,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

