Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.60 Million

Analysts predict that Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce $56.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.20 million and the lowest is $56.30 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $57.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $230.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.30 million to $232.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $239.47 million, with estimates ranging from $236.90 million to $241.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HFWA shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $968.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

